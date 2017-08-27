Ghana's Partey on target in Atletico Madrid’s win over Las Palmas

The 24-year-old midfield enforcer got on the scoresheet as Los Rojiblancos put five past La UD at the Estadio Gran Canaria

Thomas Partey was on target for Atletico Madrid in their 5-1 drubbing of Las Palmas in a Spanish league clash on Saturday.

It took just three minutes into the game for the Red and Whites to take the lead courtesy Angel Correa.

One soon became two in the fifth minute as Yannick Carrasco found the back of the net for the visiting side. Jonathan Calleri, however, got a goal back for the hosts in the 58th minute.

But four minutes later, Koke restored the two goal advantage for his side. And with 15 minutes left to play, the Spanish midfielder got his second and Atleti’s fourth of the game.

Jonathan Viera missed a penalty for the home side in the 81st minute before the Ghana international added a fifth for the Wanda Metropolitano outfit with just two minutes left to play.

The win is the first of the league season for Diego Simeone's men and they currently sit third on the log. They will visit the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia on September 9.