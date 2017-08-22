Ghana's Twumasi scores brace as Astana bow to Celtic

The Ghanaian turned in a fine display, but was not enough as the Scottish champions progressed to the next round of the Champions League group stage

Patrick Twumasi scored a brace as Astana defeated Celtic 4-3 in the return fixture of the Uefa Champions Leagueon Wednesday but missed out with 8-4 loss on aggregate.

The 23-year-old forward produced a stellar performance for the Blue and Yellows but a 5-0 first leg advantage for Brendan Rodgers’ men dented their hopes of qualification.

Kristoffer Ajer’s own goal in the first half handed Astana an early lead before Scott Sinclair’s eqaulised the visitors in the Astana Arena in the 33rd minute.

Two minutes into the second half, Serikzhan Muzhikov doubled the lead for the Stanimir Stoilov’s men followed by Twumasi’s brace in the 49th and 69th minute.

Olivier Ntcham 80th minute strike and a late goal from Leigh Griffiths ensured that the Bhoys progressed to the next round of the European competition in seven-goal thriller.