Ghana’s Asante brace powers Nordsjælland past nine-man Lyngby

The 28-year-old forward was on song twice for the Wild Tigers as they overcame their hosts in a five-goal thriller on Sunday

Ernest Asante scored a brace as Nordsjælland fought back to defeat Lyngby 4-1 in their Danish Superliga fixture.

The forward cancelled Hallgrimur Jonasson’s ninth minute opener with a 16th minute goal as both sides settled for half-time stalemate at the Lyngby Stadion.

Second half red cards for Oliver Lund and Michael Lumb compounded the woes of the David Nielsen’s men as Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen put the Wild Tigers ahead with a 3-1 lead.

Asante completed the rout from the penalty spot in the 88th minute before was substituted for Danish forward Andreas Olsen a minute later.

Compatriot Godsway Donyoh was also on parade for the Right to Dream Park outfit but was replaced by Mathias Rasmussen in the 70th minute.

The Ghanaian has now scored four times in four league games this season, and he is a goal short of equaling his tally of five goals from 30 league games last season.

Nordsjælland are placed second in the Superliga with nine points from three games and will visit Midtjylland for their next league encounter on August 13.