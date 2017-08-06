Ghana’s Assifuah nets brace as La Havre demolish Auxerre

The Black Stars forward was on song for Les Ciel et Marine as they annihilated their opponents in a Ligue Two encounter

Ebenezer Assifuah scored a brace as Le Havre thumped Auxerre 4-1 at the Stade Océane on Friday.

The Ghana international revived Oswald Tanchot’s men who were a goal down after Pierre-Yves Polomat and Senegal’s Vieux Sane were given marching orders for the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps outfit.

Romain Philippoteaux opened scoring for Auxerre in the 27th minute, which turned out to be the only goal before the half-time break.

After the restart, the 24-year-old forward scored the equaliser in the 68th minute and doubled the lead for the Les Ciel et Marine in the 85th minute as Natael Juan and Algeria’s Zinedine Ferhat completed the rout in front of the home crowd.

Assifuah has scored three times in two league games this season as the Stade Océane outfit maintain their dominance at the summit of the second tier of the French league.