Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban on target as Leeds United run riot over Port Vale

The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet as the Peacocks put four past their hapless League Two opponents on Wednesday

Caleb Ekuban found the back of the net on his debut as Leeds United thrashed Port Vale 4-1 in their English Football League first round playoff at Elland Road.

The Championship side were a touch of class above their opponents and took the lead through Samuel Saiz in the 12th minute. Howver Michael Brown’s side responded with resilience -grabbing the leveller courtesy Michael Tonge nine minutes before the break.

The hosts however will not be denied and Saiz grabbed his brace on the hour mark before completing his goal treble just two minutes later to put the game beyond reach.

And the Ghanaian who supplied the assist for the third, added a fourth with seven minutes left to cap a dominant display by the Whites United.

83' GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! This time Caleb Ekuban grabs a goal on his debut 4-1 pic.twitter.com/eVH16cjnoc — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 9, 2017

Thomas Christiansen’s men will next face off against visitors Preston North End in their next English Championship game on Saturday.