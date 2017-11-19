Ghana crash Kenya's World Cup ambitions

A brace by Pricillah Adubea and a solo goal by Olivia Anokye gave the visitors a 3-0 lead at the break as Keya continues to chase the game

Kenya crashed out of the ongoing Fifa U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier after losing 10-1 on aggregate to a well oiled Ghanaian side on Sunday.

The junior Harambee Starlets lost the reverse fixture 5-1 on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to bow out of the race in a rather embarrassing style at home soil, having gone down in the second minute from kick-off.

Kenya went to the game in desperate need of six goals to no response to progress to the second and final round of qualifiers set for early 2018, but the host found themselves trailing after Ghana took the lead with the first touch of the ball, just inside the second minute from the start.

Coach Caroline Ajow's charges lost the first leg 5-0 away in Ghana about two weeks ago, but despite making a slight adjustment to the starting lineup, Kenya found themselves trailing 3-0 at the break.

A brace by Pricillah Adubea and a solo goal by Olivia Anokye gave the visitors a 3-0 lead at the break as Keya continues to chase the game.

Ghana added a fourth with 15-minutes to the final whistle to put the game beyond reach for the host whom, by then required miraculous 10 goals to overturn the game around.

Rachael Muema scored Kenya's consolation goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Kenya followed fellow Cecafa region member, Rwanda who also bowed out of the race in the second round even as Ghana prepares to take on fellow West African state, Cameroon in the final stage of qualifier.

Kenya Starting XI: Lilian Awuor (GK), Quinter Atieno, Wincate Kaari, Lucy Akoth, Foscah Nashivanda, Corazone Aquino, Stella Anyango, Diana Wacera, Sharon Adhiambo, Martha Amunyolete, Jentrix Shikangwa.

Substitutes: Judith Osimbo, Leah Cherotich, Racheal Muema, Linda Nyongesa, Lillian Mmboga, Veronica Awino.

Ghana Starting XI: Annan Martha Koffie (GK), Amfobea Gladys, Tweneboaa Justice, Agbomadzi Blessing Shine, Asuako Philicity, Asantewaa Grace, Helena Obeng, Grace Acheampong, Princella Adubea, Sandrah Ansah Owusu, Anokye Olivia.

Substitutes: Esther Agyeman, Peterson Patience Kundok, Ruth Anima, Linda Amoako, Rafia Al Hassan Kulchirie, Mustapha Adizatu Kubrah, Abambila Ernestina.