Ghana defeat a harsh end to India's historic U17 World Cup campaign

When the schedule for the FIFA U17 World Cup was listed out, India's final group stage match against Ghana was expected to be the toughest game of the lot. On Wednesday, so it proved as Samuel Febin and his charges orchestrated a 4-0 hammering on India as the hosts crashed out of the tournament without a point to their name.

But one must look at this result with some perspective. Ghana are a seasoned footballing nation and this team consists of some really top talents. To pick one out - captain Eric Aiyah, who has been on the radar of clubs like Manchester City and FC Porto. Incidentally, he would score the two goals that would seal the result on the night against India before his teammates helped themselves to two more late on.

This is the level of players against which India competed in this tournament and to have come out with their heads held high is an achievement in itself. We are not even going to mention the fact that the India U17 players do not have competitive game experience while the Americans, Ghanaians and the Colombians play age-group tournaments week in week out.

Moreover, India are playing their first ever World Cup across all age groups while their group opponents play the senior World Cup regularly. We only have to cycle back in history to see how India's opponents fared in their first ever U17 World Cup bow. Ghana finished third in their group (behind Scotland and England) in 1989 while USA also crashed out in the group stages in 1985. Colombia also suffered the same fate in 1989, albeit after managing to notch a point.

The difference in quality between India and these teams was apparent and it was absolutely no surprise at all. Still, it is a credit to coach Luis Norton de Matos and the players to have put up spunky performances in all the three games. Yes, India shipped nine goals in three games but the defensive organisation India showed for most parts of those games was just admirable, considering the odds they were up against.