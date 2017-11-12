Ghana - Egypt: Pharaohs to test new-look Black Stars

On a rebuilding exercise following a World Cup qualifying disappointment, coach Appiah's men are set for their biggest test yet against the Pharaohs

It's been Ghana's worst World Cup qualifying campaign in as many years but there's a chance to end the series on a high when they host Egypt on Sunday, even if the qualifying ticket is already taken by the Pharaohs.

A dead rubber in every sense, the final matchday encounter at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will mark an end to an underwhelming campaign.

The Black Stars have won only one of five games thus far. The 5-1 away thrashing of Congo was indeed a nice statement, but only that it came little too late as home draws with Uganda and Congo (first leg) and a 2-0 away defeat to Egypt had already caused a lot of harm.

The consequence of those disappointments is that the Black Stars currently sit third in Group E, four and six points behind Uganda and runaway winners Egypt respectively.

A win on Sunday will, nonetheless, provide some form of appeasement.

''I think it's an opportunity to showcase to Ghanaians that we have a united and good team," Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, who has netted twice in the last two qualifying games, told pressmen.

"We can make amends for not qualifying to the World Cup."

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has paraded a new-look side in the last three games and Sunday's set-up is not expected to be any different.

West Ham star Andre Ayew and kid brother Jordan were not called up, as were Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Razak Brimah, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye and Afriyie Acquah, although the coach handed recalls to Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Waris and Godfred Donsah.

While Atletico Madrid sensation Thomas Teye Partey was also not called up due to suspension, captain Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu, who have both reported for camp, have been ruled out of Sunday's game due to injury.