Furious Ghana demand replay of match after refereeing decisions cost them World Cup place

The four-time African champions are demanding a replay of Saturday's World Cup qualifying fixture with Uganda due to ‘questionable’ refereeing

Ghana has petitioned FIFA for a replay of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Uganda after South African referee Daniel Bennett disallowed a "perfect goal", the football association has announced.

The matchday five fixture at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala ended in a 0-0 draw, all but ending the Black Stars' hopes of reaching a fourth successive World Cup.

But the game was marred with controversies, with the match played on sub-par pitch conditions and Raphael Dwamena's injury time goal from a rebound ruled out for offside, despite replays showing the FC Zurich striker in good position when Richmond Boakye-Yiadom initial shot was hit.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lodged a protest with FIFA over the performance of referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday," the statement reads.

"The GFA filed the protest to football's world governing body, FIFA, immediately after the match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

"Mr Bennett and assistants denied Ghana a perfect goal in the 93rd minute with television replays showing that it was a perfect goal."

Dwamena's disallowed goal was not the only trouble spot, according to the federation.

Wow!



Ghana's hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup are virtually over after their late winner against Uganda was controversially ruled out. pic.twitter.com/Rhpj5VJsts — Goal (@goal) October 7, 2017

The statement specifically cites a penalty shout ignored in the second half when Frank Acheampong was brought down in the box, to the dismay of the away bench.

Ghana also claims "several other decisions by the match officials" brought about the protest.

Another key moment saw Daniel Amartey's headed goal from a free-kick ruled out for offside, although replays suggested that strike also should have stood.

The statement concludes: "The GFA respectfully asked FIFA to consider the possibility of a replay in order to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour."

After Saturday's match result, the Black Stars are all but out of the race to Russia 2018 as Egypt will secure the sole Group E ticket should the Pharaohs account for bottom-placed Congo on Sunday.