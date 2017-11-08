Ghana open camp for Egypt showdown

The Black Stars held their first training session on Tuesday in preparation for Sunday's big game

Twenty-one players turned up for the first session as Ghana began preparations for Sunday's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday.

The exercise took place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, venue for Sunday's fixture.

USA-based Harrison Afful and Patrick Twumasi, who plays for Kazakh side Astana, were the only absentees.

Captain Asamoah Gyan was present for the session as were goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Addo.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu, VfB Stuttgart midfielder Ebenezer Ofori, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Edwin Gyasi, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Raphael Dwamena and Godfred Donsah all turned up.

Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris, Agbenyenu Lumor, Daniel Opare, Mubarak Wakaso, Abass Mohammed, Nasiru Mohammed and Nana Ampomah complete the list of 21 players.

Sunday's game, a final matchday fixture, has only pride to offer as Egypt are already the confirmed winners of Group G.

On their last visit to Ghana - in 2014 World Cup qualifying in 2013 - the Pharaohs suffered a heavy humiliation as they succumbed to a 6-1 defeat to the Black Stars in Kumasi.