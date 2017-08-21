Ghana’s Raphael Dwamena set for Brighton and Hove Albion switch

The 21-year-old striker is set to join the Falmer Stadium outfit after a deal was agreed with his Swiss club subject to a medical

Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement with Fc Zurich for the signature of Raphael Dwamena.

The Ghana international made 18 appearances and scored 12 goals in the Swiss top-flight last season and already has two goals in the current season.

The Seagulls have agreed personal terms with the player, but the Ghanaian has to wait for his British work permit and international clearance before he can have his medical.

Manager Chris Hughton will be hoping the paperwork is done in time before they face-off against Watford at Vicarage Road on August 26.