Ghanaian striker reportedly joins Black Leopards

Lidoda Duvha have reportedly signed a Ghanaian striker as they look to revive their promotion hopes

National First Division (NFD) outfit Black Leopards have reportedly bolstered their squad with the addition of Ghanaian attacker Junior Mensah Ellesah.

The 27-year-old who joins Lidoda Duvha as a free agent was most recently on the books of Gabonese outfit Mounana where he played a role in their progression into the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

However, following his departure from the club, according to reports Mensah has since been on trial with Leopards, and subsequently after impressing the technical team has earned himself a deal at the Limpopo-based outfit.

Leopards will be hoping that Mensah’s introduction will further revive their promotion hopes as this comes only weeks after Ivan Minnaert was appointed as head coach after Belgian Jean Luscuito parted ways with the club.

Nonetheless, Leopards’ new coach will be hoping to use the former Liberty Professionals player to add to their firepower up top and build on their recent 2-0 victory over Mthatha Bucks.