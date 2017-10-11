Ghoulam set to sign new Napoli deal despite Man City & Liverpool links

The Premier League duo have both been linked with the Algerian, whose current contract at the Partenopei expires at the end of the season

Faouzi Ghoulam is set to end speculation over his future by signing a new contract at Napoli, Goal understands.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the finest left-backs in Europe, having caught the eye in Naples since moving from Saint-Etienne in 2014.

Ghoulam has been linked with Premier League duo Manchester City and Liverpool due to his Napoli performances, while the defender's current contract expires at the end of the campaign.

However, Serie A outfit Napoli are increasingly confident of tying Ghoulam down to a new five-year contract.

Juventus are also interested in Ghoulam but Goal also understands Napoli are prepared to insert a €40m release clause in Ghoulam's new deal, which can only be triggered by foreign clubs.

The Bianconeri are, however, also looking to renew left-back Alex Sandro's contract until 2022.

Sandro, 26, was a target for Chelsea throughout the course of last summer but the Brazilian remained at Juventus instead.

City have been linked with Ghoulam in some quarters after Benjamin Mendy suffered a serious knee injury, while Liverpool were also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the Napoli man.