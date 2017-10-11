Gianluca Vialli: 'Crowdfunding in football clubs will be the norm in 10 years' time'

“Football has been everything to me,” Gianluca Vialli says. “I bought my first house, my first car, because of football. More importantly I had sex for the first time because of football - otherwise I would still be a virgin!”

Borrowing Peter Crouch’s famous, self-deprecating line – when asked what he would have been if he were not a footballer the Stoke City striker once replied “a virgin” – is some sales pitch from Vialli.

“There are so many ex-footballers in the football industry but I think it’s important to find something meaningful, innovative, that can make a difference,” he explains. “I felt this was an opportunity to get involved in something that in 10 years time will be the norm.”

“This” is a venture that aims to tap into the growing desire of sport – and football, in particular – to use alternative ways to improve their finances by turning to their fans. The former Chelsea striker and manager is one of the founders of Tifosy, an equity crowd-funding organisation – or “fan-funding” as Vialli calls it - that allows people to invest in sports clubs.

The obvious danger in an interview like this, as we meet for a coffee near Vialli’s home in west London, is that it may sound like a free advert or simply a plug. And football and finance do not always make a good mix.

