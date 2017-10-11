Gianluca Vialli: 'Crowdfunding in football clubs will be the norm in 10 years' time'
“Football has been everything to me,” Gianluca Vialli says. “I bought my first house, my first car, because of football. More importantly I had sex for the first time because of football - otherwise I would still be a virgin!”
Borrowing Peter Crouch’s famous, self-deprecating line – when asked what he would have been if he were not a footballer the Stoke City striker once replied “a virgin” – is some sales pitch from Vialli.
“There are so many ex-footballers in the football industry but I think it’s important to find something meaningful, innovative, that can make a difference,” he explains. “I felt this was an opportunity to get involved in something that in 10 years time will be the norm.”
“This” is a venture that aims to tap into the growing desire of sport – and football, in particular – to use alternative ways to improve their finances by turning to their fans. The former Chelsea striker and manager is one of the founders of Tifosy, an equity crowd-funding organisation – or “fan-funding” as Vialli calls it - that allows people to invest in sports clubs.
The obvious danger in an interview like this, as we meet for a coffee near Vialli’s home in west London, is that it may sound like a free advert or simply a plug. And football and finance do not always make a good mix.
But Tifosy already have a number of projects to be proud of and to press their case and, interestingly, one of the key aims is to call for more “transparency” from those who own football clubs while also trying to bridge the disconnect that has undoubtedly developed between them and the fans. It is a hot topic.
So what, so far, has Tifosy done? Here are a few interesting examples:
- In the summer of 2014 Portsmouth supporters raised £270,000 to pay for pitches to give the club’s academy a permanent base. Almost 5,500 people contributed in a three-month campaign and those pitches were officially unveiled last August.
- In Parma, Italy, €170,000 was raised to create the ‘Crociato’ Museum to house the club’s trophies and memorabilia after it went bust. The museum officially opened on Jan 13 this year, the day of the feast of St Hilary, the patron saint of Parma. It has helped kick-start the re-birth of the club.
- Also in Italy, Serie A and Serie B launched an appeal to help construct a football pitch and clubhouse for refugees on the island of Lampedusa, which is just 70 miles from the North African coast. The target is €100,000 and so far they are just over half way there.
- Back in England Stevenage raised £600,000 in just six weeks to build the League Two club a new North Stand. More than 200 fans invested between £500 and £25,000 through the first ever mini-bond in English football.
Vialli is an interesting character to head up Tifosy, which he established with Fausto Zanetton, a former investment banker with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The 53-year-old Italian won Serie A titles with Sampdoria and Juventus – with whom he also won the Champions League - before first playing for and then managing Chelsea in the pre-Roman Abramovich era. During his period in charge at Stamford Bridge Vialli won five trophies in three years, at that time making him the club’s most successful manager, but it ended unhappily and was followed by a brief spell at Watford.
Since then Vialli has been more a pundit, working for Sky Italia, but his background is different from the average footballer. The son of a wealthy industrialist he grew up in a 60-room, 15th century castle in Lombardy and had to overcome his ‘rich kid’ background from the moment he joined his first club, Cremonese, to eventually earn 59 caps for Italy.
That background may, partly, explain how comfortable he feels in the world of finance but he protests that his involvement is not about making money.
“It’s about helping football clubs to raise money in order to become a bit more sustainable and financially sound,” Vialli explains. “But, at the same time, to build better relationships between football clubs and fans.
“It is a platform to allow fans to invest in meaningful projects for their own football clubs. It is about football clubs doing something with the fans to make the club more solid, more sustainable and also generate a financial return for the fans. Football clubs have got to be sustainable companies and if you involve the fans then you have a duty to be a bit more transparent and to think a bit harder about any decision you make.”
Portsmouth, he says, is a good example.
“The club needed some training facilities for the academy which was training miles away,” Vialli explains. “For the club, which was owned by the fans at the time, it was perfect: I want to see a guy in a few years time, a local guy, trained at the academy, which would not have happened if the money was not raised.”
Tifosy does take a cut of between five to seven per cent from the sum raised from an investment campaign and while equity crowd-funding schemes have been criticised in recent years, with the argument that they can target unwitting investors who are making an emotional decision, Vialli says they have turned down a number of ideas and are highly selective.
“We started of with a rewards campaign – you donate and in return you get a reward like a shirt or a name on a plaque. But now we have the possibility to invest in mini-bonds, like at Stevenage,” Vialli says.
“But this is not just a way to raise money, and obviously in the Premier League this is not so much a need because there is so much money, but if you want to raise money for a meaningful project and you want to involve the fans then why not? It can be match-funding: the club puts £1 in for every £1 the fans put in. Why should I not want to invest in a club that I love, even if it’s a rich club, if I am also going to get four per cent interest? If it is a rich club then maybe even better because my money is safer. I am not saying football clubs should turn into banks but they should do something together for the fans.”