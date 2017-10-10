Giants' Marshall to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Marshall, 33, announced he will have surgery on his injured ankle via Instagram on Monday, capping a disappointing first season with the Giants.

The six-time NFL Pro-Bowl selection – who arrived from the New York Jets - was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as the Giants dropped to 0-5 and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Marshall had a sprained ankle but it was deemed more serious after further evaluation.

Marshall uploaded a picture to Instagram with the accompanying caption: "Tomorrow I'll have surgery ending year 12.

"I'm filled with mixed emotions. I wasn't able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad. This game has given me the opportunity to grow as a man, father, husband, team-mate, leader.

"I'm so thankful for this game... The biggest lesson I've learned about myself is that Adversity kicks my Ass. I'm proud to say that after 12 years I've finally became the man I knew I was supposed to be by confronting Adversity with a Smile. Gods Delay isn't Gods Denial."

Marshall signed a two-year contract worth $12million with the Giants just five days after being cut by the Jets last season. He finished with just 18 receptions for 154 yards and zero touchdowns. 

