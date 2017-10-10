Giants' Marshall to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

New York Giants veteran Brandon Marshall, 33, announced he will have surgery on his injured ankle via Instagram on Monday.

Like fellow New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., team-mate Brandon Marshall will undergo a season-ending ankle operation.

Marshall, 33, announced he will have surgery on his injured ankle via Instagram on Monday, capping a disappointing first season with the Giants.

The six-time NFL Pro-Bowl selection – who arrived from the New York Jets - was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as the Giants dropped to 0-5 and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Marshall had a sprained ankle but it was deemed more serious after further evaluation.

Marshall uploaded a picture to Instagram with the accompanying caption: "Tomorrow I'll have surgery ending year 12.

"I'm filled with mixed emotions. I wasn't able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad. This game has given me the opportunity to grow as a man, father, husband, team-mate, leader.

"I'm so thankful for this game... The biggest lesson I've learned about myself is that Adversity kicks my Ass. I'm proud to say that after 12 years I've finally became the man I knew I was supposed to be by confronting Adversity with a Smile. Gods Delay isn't Gods Denial."

Marshall signed a two-year contract worth $12million with the Giants just five days after being cut by the Jets last season. He finished with just 18 receptions for 154 yards and zero touchdowns.