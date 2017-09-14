Giants' Odell Beckham Jr calls ankle sprain 'six-to-eight-week thing'

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr returned to limited practice on Thursday but is not anticipating a swift return.

Odell Beckham Jr may not be back in action for the New York Giants for a few more weeks.

Beckham on Thursday returned to practice for the first time since spraining his ankle in the Giants' second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on August 21, but was a limited participant ahead of the team's home opener against the Detroit Lions on Monday

Although the three-time Pro Bowler worked on individual drills, coach Ben McAdoo said there is more optimism than last week that Beckham will play against the Lions.

However, the Giants wide receiver hinted he may not return until Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers after calling his sprained left ankle "a six-to-eight-week thing."

"I felt good. It felt good to just be back out there. I got the individuals, I was running routes, I was feeling pretty good. We're taking major strides in the right direction," said Beckham.

"I'd definitely rather be on the field than the training room, I'll tell you that much. It's definitely not fun.

"It hasn't even been a month since it happened and this is a six-to-eight-week thing."

Still, Lions coach Jim Caldwell is preparing for the game as if Beckham will play.

"We anticipate he will play. If he doesn't, he doesn't, and we adjust," Caldwell said.