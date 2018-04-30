Rugby League: New Giants boss Woolford warns he has no 'magic wand'

Simon Woolford warned he will not come in waving a magic wand after leaving Newcastle Knights to take over as head coach of struggling Huddersfield Giants.

Australian Woolford takes over a Giants side that is bottom of Super League with only two wins from 13 matches.

The 43-year-old, who signed a two-and-a-half year deal to succeed compatriot Rick Stone, is relishing the challenge but said there will be no quick fix.

READ MORE: Hall and Watkins deny Hull KR

READ MORE: Wasps secure play-off place, Sarries seal home semi-final

"There is an immediate challenge at the Giants and just as important a goal for long-term success as well." said the former Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons hooker.

"I have had the chance to watch several Giants games this season and formed some early views on where we can make some improvements.

"It's certainly not going to be a case of coming in and waving a magic wand, it's going to take some hard work and some buy-in from everyone involved at the club.

"I am totally committed to getting this great club back to where it belongs. I can't wait to get cracking."

Woolford was previously assistant to Knights boss Nathan Brown, who is also a former Huddersfield coach.