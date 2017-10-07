Gibbs: Nyom is an 'important character' for West Brom
Kieran Gibbs has picked teammate Allan Nyom as his favourite West Brom player.
The England international who completed a switch from the Emirates Stadium to the Hawthorns in August chose the Cameroon international as a character that brings the team 'together off the pitch'.
"I think they're great lads," Gibbs told Birmingham Mail.
"Allan Nyom springs to mind when I think of people.
"For me, he's the heart of the team at the moment.
"From what I can gather over the first few weeks he's the one getting people together more off the pitch.
"He's a really important character for the team."