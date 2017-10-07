Gibbs: Nyom is an 'important character' for West Brom

Following his summer transfer move to the Hawthorns, the 28-year-old has selected the Cameroon international as the heart of the Baggies' squad

Kieran Gibbs has picked teammate Allan Nyom as his favourite West Brom player.

The England international who completed a switch from the Emirates Stadium to the Hawthorns in August chose the Cameroon international as a character that brings the team 'together off the pitch'.

"I think they're great lads," Gibbs told Birmingham Mail.

"Allan Nyom springs to mind when I think of people.

"For me, he's the heart of the team at the moment.

"From what I can gather over the first few weeks he's the one getting people together more off the pitch.

"He's a really important character for the team."



