Gibson recommended as South Africa coach - Du Plessis

Ottis Gibson has been recommended as the choice for South Africa coach, Faf du Plessis has said.

South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis has confirmed England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has been recommended for the nation's coaching role.

Gibson has been viewed as the favourite to take over, with the incumbent Russell Domingo having been asked to reapply for his job.

The Proteas slumped to a 3-1 Test series defeat to England on Monday, having already been defeated by the same opposition in the one-day international and Twenty20 series.

Former West Indies international Gibson, who has also coached the Caribbean side, is now poised to assume the role, with Du Plessis imploring him not to make sweeping changes to his staff.

"As far as we know, it's been told to us that the decision has been made by the coaching panel," Du Plessis said.

"They've chosen Ottis Gibson as their recommendation and now that goes to the board and the board decides whether they want to use that recommendation or not.

"In an ideal situation, you'd like to make as little change as possible so it's not wholesale changes.

"A whole new coaching staff would come in and it would take a while to get to know everyone.

"If there was a suggestion I could make is to for whoever to come in, if it was Ottis, to come in and see for himself what the team requires.

"If he decides that there needs to be changes, then he decides that over a period of time. Our technical coaches, I think, have been doing a very good job."

Du Plessis has been canvassing opinion of Gibson and added: "For me it was important, because I don't know Ottis, to try and find something out about him.

"I spoke to a few of the West Indian players because he was their coach and then I spoke to the English guys about their thoughts on him.

"There were one or two differences in opinion ... the comments were positive.

"I spoke to Ben Stokes, who said he was a very good bowling coach. I spoke to Eoin Morgan from a captaincy perspective, who said he was very good and a good guy."