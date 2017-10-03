Giggs: Great to watch Rashford battle Martial

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs is loving the battle between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for a place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

Rashford has started six of United's seven Premier League games so far this season, but the France forward is fighting hard having netted five times across all competitions, earning him selection in both of the Red Devils' Champions League games.

The England international has said the rivalry with Martial for a spot on the left wing has helped him to improve his game as well as proving beneficial to the team.

Giggs feels the two forwards could end up playing in the same team in future years, with Rashford playing more centrally, but wants both of them to become more prolific if they are to reach the top bracket of world stars.

"The battle between Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial has been great to follow," Giggs said to Sky Sports.

"I could definitely see them in the same team, with Marcus being more of a natural centre-forward whereas Martial is more of a left-sided forward but can also play centrally.

"They have got incredible pace so they are extremely dangerous, although to be considered top players they need to be scoring 20 goals a season."

Giggs has been impressed by both United and rivals Manchester City early in the title race, but is not ready to rule out champions Chelsea just yet.

"I think it is too early to say it's a two-horse race in the Premier League," said the former United player and assistant manager.

"Manchester City's win at Stamford Bridge… you've got to take into account Chelsea's week, going to Stoke then getting a hard-fought win at Atletico Madrid [before the City game].

"I think Chelsea will still be in the mix but City and Manchester United have been impressive and are the teams to beat.

"We are seeing the managers, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, imprinting their own visions on their teams. In Pep's case, with the goals they score and the chances they are creating, it's exciting for City fans right now.

"You see a bit of both at United, with a really strong defence but then scoring plenty of goals as well. The Southampton game was a good example, playing really well in the first half but then shutting up shop in the second.

"We're still waiting to see if City can win games when they don't play as well, so the real tests await for both sides."