Giggs reveals Man Utd were keen on 'gem' Sanches prior to Bayern switch

Ryan Giggs has admitted that Manchester United were interested in Renato Sanches before he made a move to Bayern Munich.

After making the breakthrough in his native Portugal with Benfica, the highly-rated midfielder quickly drew admiring glances from leading clubs across Europe.

United were among those to note his potential, with Giggs deployed on scouting missions during his time working as Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford.

Sanches would ultimately make a move to Germany in a deal that could be worth as much as €80 million, but has ended up in the Premier League this summer on loan at Swansea and Giggs believes he is capable of making a positive impact in the English top-flight.

The United legend told WalesOnline: “I was watching him for United a few years ago and I was impressed – I thought he was a really talented player.

“He showed it then and he showed it in the Euros. It didn’t quite happen for him last year for Bayern, which can happen; a young player moving country, different language, a big club and a lot of expectation, but he is a talent and the Premier League will suit him because he’s an aggressive player.

“He can tackle, he can get forward and he’s going to a club that play football the right way so I think he’ll be a success.”

Sanches struggled to make an impact at Bayern during his debut campaign in 2016-17, with Carlo Ancelotti restricting him to 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Euro 2016 winner is, however, still only 20 years of age and Giggs is confident a player he considers to be “a gem” will get his career back on track after making a shock switch to the Liberty Stadium.

He added, ahead of a potential debut for the youngster against Newcastle on Sunday: “I remember looking at him and instantly liking him. Liked the way he played and thought he would suit Premier League football.

“Swansea have done well to sign him – Paul Clement’s ties to Bayern and friendship with Carlo Ancelotti has got a lot to do with it, but that's when you've got to capitalise on stuff like that.

“He's a fantastic player and I think he will be one of the exciting players in the league. It obviously depends on how Swansea do but he is a really good player.

“Germany isn’t that physical so I think the Premier League will suit him because he's physically strong, quick, aggressive, passes forward and I liked him instantly. Swansea have got a bit of a gem.”

Sanches did not manage a single goal or assist for Bayern last season, but will be hoping to make an immediate impact with the Swans if thrown straight into action by Clement.