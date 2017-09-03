Giggs sees Rashford 'problem' but tips him to emulate Arsenal legend Henry

Marcus Rashford has a “problem” finding central striking starts for Manchester United and England but can flourish in a wider post, says Ryan Giggs.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene at Old Trafford in February 2016 operating down the middle under Louis van Gaal, as the Red Devils looked to their academy system for assistance during an injury crisis.

He has, however, since being forced to accept more of a support role, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku favoured by Jose Mourinho in a No. 9 berth.

Giggs does not see that being a problem for the youngster, with it possible that he can emulate Arsenal legend Thierry Henry by drifting in from the flanks before becoming an out-and-out striker in the future.

The United legend told ITV on Rashford’s lack of central opportunities: “Yeah that could be a problem for him.

“He’s not going to play centre-forward of United too often with Lukaku, Ibrahimovic as well.

“For England with [Harry] Kane, he’s not going to play centre-forward.”

Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Man Utd More

Giggs added: “He can definitely play out wide, but eventually he’s going to be a No. 9.

“I see similarities with Thierry Henry myself, he’s brilliant off the left.

“Even if he’s playing centre-forward, he drifts off to the left where you can take players on either side.

“But then, if he’s not played centre-forward a lot and all of a sudden Kane gets injured and you ask him to play up front, he can do it.”

Rashford managed eight goals in 18 appearances during his debut campaign, before contributing 11 in 53 outings last season.

He is up and running for the current campaign, with an important effort netted last time out against Leicester to help United preserve their faultless start and cement a standing at the top of the early Premier League standings.