Giggs takes academy role in Vietnam with Scholes to follow

The Old Trafford legend signed a two-year contract with the famous academy while his former team-mate is likely to come in as an advisor

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has taken on a role as youth director with a Vietnamese football academy and Paul Scholes is set to join him.

The former Wales star will begin his new job as head of the academy at Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents FC (PVF) from November 20, while his ex-Red Devils team-mate will reportedly come in as technical advisor.

PVF will welcome the United icons with the opening ceremony of their new training centre later this month.

Giggs is set to sign a two-year contract and "will be responsible for coaching players, training coaches and participating in building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training centre in Vietnam, in line with the famous football academies across the world," PVF's website declared.

Giggs has been linked with several coaching jobs in the Premier League since his brief spell as interim United boss after the sacking of David Moyes in 2014, recording two wins from four games.

The 43-year-old showed an interest in taking over Leicester City and Everton after managerial changes, but has opted for a role far away from the English top-flight.

"I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in," he said.

"However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions."