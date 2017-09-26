Gilbert Selebwa: I don't remember the last time AFC Leopards lost

Alexis Kitenge penalty was all the nine time l champions needed to set a date with Kariobangi Sharks who defeated Sony Sugar 2-0 in another semi-final

AFC Leopards Team Manager Gilbert Selebwa is adamant his side has what it takes to win the GOtv Shield title.

AFC Leopards booked a final berth with Kariobangi Sharks last weekend after downing Vihiga United by a solitary goal.

Selebwa, the immediate former Muhoroni Youth head coach believes that Ingwe will clinch the GOtv Shield title through thick or thin.

"I do not remember the last time Leopards lost a final match. They always push to get a win and since this is the only silverware in our proposal, no two ways about it. That does not mean that we are underrating Sharks, it is a good side and are even doing well in the league."

Though Selebwa admits that Ingwe are not in their best form, he remains optimistic that the team’s attitude will play a key role in the final.

"Our team is not that strong, our mentality has been the main reason why we have been doing well in this tournament and it will once again push us to the top."

The winner of this competition will represent the nation in the Caf Confederations Cup next year.