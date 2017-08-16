Selebwa returns to AFC Leopards after ditching Muhoroni Youth

Gilbert Selebwa has signed a contract with the struggling side just a day after he ditched bottom placed Muhoroni Youth

Gilbert Selebwa has returned to struggling side AFC Leopards as the team manager.

Selebwa has signed a contract just a day after he ditched Muhoroni Youth. Goal understands that Selebwa has been handed a two year deal.

A source at AFC Leopards has revealed that Selebwa will take the role of team manager as Robert Matano remains the coach and Tom Juma (assistant coach).

“We have signed Selebwa but this will be made official soon. We believe he has the capacity to takle this great team forward and his arrival will be good as he will work closely with Matano and Juma.”

When reached for comment, Selebwa admitted that there was contact from Ingwe but could not divulge further details.

“There is a possibility that I could return to AFC Leopards but it will be good if the announcement comes from the club and not me.”

AFC Leopards are struggling in the league and will be fighting to avoid relegation at the end of the season.