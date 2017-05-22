Gillette Mach 3 Best Defender of the Week: Vincent Kompany wins over Pep Guardiola

Watford might have thought of new ways of defending a corner against Vincent Kompany – position defenders near the six-yard box, and stand your ground when the Manchester City skipper comes rushing in for a header. Still, a man of Kompany’s calibre and girth is not easy to outmuscle.

But it didn’t come down to a tussle at all, in the fifth minute of play when City won a corner against hosts Watford. Kompany placed himself at the edge of the box, poised to charge in. Instead, he stopped his run by the 12-yard spot – exactly where the corner kick would come. Unopposed, the skipper rose smartly to powerfully head home his team’s opener.

On the last day of the season, City found themselves in a three-team race for the two Champions Leagues spots still up for grabs through the Premier League domestic table. A win was required, and it would take them up to third position in the table, guaranteeing them the coveted berth.

And City wasted no time in getting the goal, courtesy their captain.

Vincent Kompany GFX Mach 3 More

In defence, his day job, Kompany was again almost flawless. The Belgian won a 100 per cent of the tackles, 80 per cent of the duels and made four clearances.

It was testimony to the service the 31-year-old has provided the Manchester club, leading them to two Premier League titles and the 2010-11 FA Cup.

Injuries however, have marred the skipper for the past two seasons, and he’s frustratingly spent more time in rehabilitation rather than in training with his teammates and leading them out on field. The building absences resulted in rumours that City might show him the door, and manager Pep Guardiola did confirm that the thought was being considered. Unless of course, Kompany comes back strongly.

It was a clear message for the defender. But he’s never been one to back down. Recovering in time, Kompany impressed in training and made his way back to the starting line-up. Notching up 11 appearances this season, the last eight coming in succession, he’s scored all his three goals in that time and has lead the team to a top four finish.

In that time, the 2011 Premier League Player of the Year provided glimpses of what he’s capable of in terms of his defensive responsibilities, his aerial prowess from the attacking front, and especially his leadership skills as he provided a resurgence of a stronger mentality as soon as he got back into the team.

Shortly after Kompany lead the team to a 5-0 rout over Watford, Guardiola announced his plan for the defender. “(He) will be at Man City next season.”

To find out more about Gillette’s latest promotions and news, visit www.facebook.com/GilletteMalaysia/