Gillette Mach 3 Best Player of the Week: Lionel Messi turns catalyst for Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph

Just last week, Lionel Messi danced past five defenders to score an astonishing goal for Barcelona – one that may well turn out to be the best of the season.

On Saturday, in the Copa Del Rey final against Alaves, Messi got into position to do it again. Finding the ball on the right flank, the Argentine took off. Alarmed by what might have come, the Alaves defence steadily shifted its focus solely on the sprinting Messi. In the box and past four defenders with a fifth coming up, the 29-year-old unexpectedly put in a through ball to teammate Paco Alcacer.

While all eyes were on Messi, Alcacer roamed dangerously unmarked inside the box. All the inch perfect pass required was for the young Spaniard to simply slot home. But that happened 15 minutes after Messi had already put Barcelona into the lead – through yet another work of genius.

Running up the field with the ball at his feet, Messi passed in between two defenders to Neymar before continuing his run further. The Brazilian controlled, waited for the right moment, and carefully weighted a pass back to his skipper. Floating in between the sea of defenders, Messi had found the tiniest of spots where no opponent could cut him off.

And when the pass came, he didn’t wait to bring it under control. From just outside the box, he coolly curled the ball in between the two centre-backs, past the stretching goalkeeper, and just inside the front post.

One goal and one assist in another 90 minutes of play for the captain. But it could have been more. Messi twisted, turned and stormed down the flanks to provide inviting passes to his teammates – creating as many as four goal-scoring opportunities through the 101 touches he had on the ball.

In a season where Barcelona have under-delivered – crashing out in the Champions League quarterfinal against Juventus without scoring a goal, and losing the La Liga title to Real Madrid – Messi has been the lone consistent spark. On a personal front, the Argentina captain won his fourth Pichichi Trophy, along with securing yet another European Golden Shoe award with that mesmerizing goal against Eibar.

For Barcelona, the Copa del Rey was the only piece of silverware on offer. In Alaves, there was an opponent not quite to the stature of the European giants the Catalans are used to tussling with. But the job still had to be done, and Messi led from the front to bring his side a record 29th title.

