Gillette Mach 3 Best Player of the Week: Harry Kane nets an impressive hat-trick

Since Kevin Phillips for Sunderland in the 1999-2000 Premier League season, no Englishman has finished a campaign winning the Golden Boot award. That was until Harry Kane popped up to score 25 goals last term.

On that occasion, the Tottenham Hotspur striker had gone better than the second-placed finish he notched up in the season earlier, 2014-15, when he scored five short of Sergio Aguero’s 26. Yet now the 23-year-old has raked up a second successive Golden Boot award to make clear that his achievements were no one-off occurrences. In fact, they were preludes to a bright future.

Going into the last week of the Premier League, Tottenham had two more games to play to close the season. At that point, Kane’s 22 goals trailed Romelu Lukaku’s tally of 24. Then came the midweek tie against Leicester City, when Kane stormed through with four in the 6-1 win.

And on Sunday, away to Hull City, Kane led his side to a 7-1 rout by netting a hat-trick. That made it seven in his last two matches.

For the past few seasons, experts have worked to dissect his game and have tried hard to define him. Most call him a traditional ‘centre-forward.’ A poacher, who knows where to be and how to finish, coupled with the ability to bully his way past defenders.

But Kane, despite his position in the starting line-up, is a much versatile player. His youth academy coach once claimed that he had fielded the then 15-year-old as a holding midfielder. It’s a role that gave him the early lessons in putting the team forward, as the striker often finds his way tracking back to help his defenders.

That wasn’t required against Hull City though, as the visitors were piling on the pressure at will. And at the centre of it was Kane. His first goal again was something against popular belief. Pundits have asserted he likes to score most of his goals by side-footing his shots. The opener instead, was a left-footed grounded bolt from outside the box.

The second was a typical number 9’s goal, charging past defenders to reach a cross and slot home. Of course, he did come up with a third – a side-footed placed effort this time.

The last time an Englishman won two successive golden boot awards in the Premier League was in the 1994-95 and 1995-96 season, when Alan Shearer went on to win the title a third time the following year. It was a tally that helped the legendary English striker score 283 goals in the English league, making him the most prolific English striker of all time.

Harry Kane has 78 now and is touted by Shearer himself to be the one that will break that record.

