Gillette Mach 3 Clean Strike of the Week: Lionel Messi beats five defenders to score a brilliant goal

Luis Suarez, one-on-one with the goalkeeper. On any other day, the Uruguayan would have put his shot away. Only this time, he whacked it straight at the Eibar goalkeeper, a defender lofting it back to the halfway line to clear the danger.

As luck would have it, the clearance fell straight to Lionel Messi.

Barcelona entered the game with not much hope. They were trailing Real Madrid by three points in the title race. The Catalans needed to win their own match and hope for a miracle that Malaga would beat an in-form Real.

But thoughts couldn’t dwell on what was happening where the Galacticos were playing. For Barcelona still needed to keep up their side of the bargain. And it didn’t help that by the 60th minute, they were already two goals down.

A respite came in the 63rd minute, courtesy of an own goal, and 10 minutes later, Suarez knocked home an equalizer.

Lionel Messi GFX Mach 3 More

Messi made no mistake from his second spot kick of the night – he missed the first – to put Barca in the lead for the first time in the evening. By then, news would have invariably broken out that Real were leading and were in position to win the title. Yet despite the heartbreak, they chugged on.

In the 90th minute, Messi collected a clearance in his own half. Eibar should not have been too worried about it, since the ball was far from danger. That is until Messi skipped pass the immediate challenge that came his way.

A host of defenders scrambled back to stop the 29-year-old, but Messi was well on his way.

Even at the blistering pace with which he sprints, he kept the ball remarkably close to him. Often on his runs, he initiates varied twists and turns to throw off defenders. This time he needed just three.

A quick dummy-jab to his left got him past the first defender, followed by the sprint that never slowed down. A cut to the left took the ball away from a second defender who could only throw a misguided block in the wrong direction.

Instantly back in control, he simply pulled the ball along with him to his right – throwing off three defenders altogether. A diagonal charge to get him into the box, and he let loose a right-footed effort that brushed the keepers hand before rolling into the net.

Five defenders is what Barcelona’s number 10 took out in that single run at goal, and finished it off with another ripping strike.

