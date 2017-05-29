Gillette ProShield Clean Strike of the Week: Theo Hernandez finds the top-corner with a stunning freekick

At 19, Theo Hernandez has created quite a stir in La Liga circles. The Frenchman has spent the 2016-17 season plying his trade at minnows Alaves. But in his first season of senior level football, he’s put up a string of performances that already has the bigwigs of Spanish football thinking of clearing a spot on their rosters for the left-back.

All season, Hernandez has worked tirelessly on the Alaves left flank, storming forward from the back, and duly hastening back to quell opposition counter-attacks. He’s a technically sound player and executes passes and shots at goal with his favoured left foot.

On Saturday, against Barcelona, the teenager once again gave a glimpse of his potential – this time through a long range free-kick.

Outside the Barcelona box, close to the right edge, Hernandez stepped up to measure the set piece. From that range and with that acute an angle, and with all his co-defenders up, a cross might have been the most common of choices. But not this time.

Hernandez picked his spot, and with the inside of his foot, elegantly curled the ball over the stretching and diving Jasper Cillessen in Barcelona goal, and into the top corner on the far side. Struck perfectly, and with pace, it was simply an unstoppable strike at goal.

Though the goal turned out to be a mere consolation in Alaves’ 3-1 loss in the Copa Del Rey final, it was a reminder of the rising star’s talent.

Reportedly, Real Madrid have already thrown their hat into the list of possible suitors. Zinedine Zidane’s team has relied heavily on Marcelo in the left back position, occasionally employing the out-of-favour Fabio Coentrao to take to the field. But the manager would have taken note of Hernandez, especially after the youngster came up with a scintillating performance against the Galacticos during the season.

In turn, Hernandez too has mentioned he’s keen to move to Real Madrid. At the same time, there has also been steady interest from Barcelona. And after a performance like that in the final, the Catalans may soon add weight to their bidding process.

Hernandez’s parent club, though, happens to be Atletico Madrid – he’s on loan to Alaves. In fact, Los Rojiblancos has been sort of a ‘family club’ for Hernandez. His elder brother Lucas plays for them, as did his father, Jean-Francois Hernandez, back in the 2000-2001 season. And once the loan deal ends, the teenager might feature in Diego Simeone’s roster next season.

For now, the saga for bagging his signature is just starting.

