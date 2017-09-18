Gimnastic's Ikechukwu Uche scores first goal of the season

After failed attempts in his last three games, the 33-year-old opened his goals account of the season with his effort against the Clockwork Cheese

Ikechukwu Uche got his first goal of the season in Gimnastic's 3-1 victory over Albacete in a Segunda Division encounter on Sunday.



The pint-sized forward profited from an abysmal defending from the visitors to beat onrushing goalkeeper Tomeu Nadal.

Omar Perdomo got the curtain raiser in the 11th minutes of the game with Chile international, Juan Delgado increasing the lead nine minutes later.

Roman Zozulya reduced the deficit for Jose Aira’s side in the 25th minute before Uche sealed victory for his side with an audacious strike.



The victory at Nou Estadi was the Maroons’ first of the season – though are placed in the relegation waters with four points from five games to sit in the 20th position.

Gimnastic travel to La Romareda for their next game with fellow strugglers, Real Zaragoza on Saturday.