Ginobili returning to Spurs on two-year deal

The 40-year-old has signed a two-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA franchise confirmed on Thursday.

Veteran Manu Ginobili is prolonging his career in the NBA after signing a new contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

A four-time NBA champion, Ginobili's new contract is reportedly worth $5million.

Ginobili told reporters after the Spurs were swept by the Golden State Warriors in last season's NBA playoffs that he felt like he could still play at a high level. 

The two-time All-Star has spent his whole career with the Spurs since being drafted out of Argentina.

Despite his age, Ginobili has been a reliable player for the Spurs even though he saw just 18.7 minutes per game this past season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. 

