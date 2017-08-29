Giovinco's agent says it's 'absurd' Toronto FC star didn't get Italy call up

The striker has already scored 15 goals in MLS this season, but Azzurri coach Gian Piero Ventura once again passed on bringing him in for qualifiers

With the latest omission, Giovinco's agent Andrea D'Amico said it was "absurd" that his client was passed over for the likes of Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi, who have yet to start for their clubs this season.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Giovinco has continued lighting up MLS, scoring a brace in Toronto's 3-1 win over the Montreal Impact on Sunday. He now has 15 goals in 22 appearances this season, his third in the United States.

"I find it absurd," D'Amico told Tuttomercatoweb. "It's a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn't called.

"Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free kicks, he's a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS.

"I don't understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately."

Giovinco, who came up through Juventus' academy, hasn't played for Italy since October 2015. He was left off the team's most recent roster for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Israel.

"It's true that things are going great, but Giovinco isn't a novelty," D'Amico added. "He's scored over 60 goals in the last two-and-a-half years, an extraordinary return no matter what the competition is."