Giovinco brings Juventus 'mentality' to Toronto FC

The TFC playmaker is carrying over the lessons he learned with the Serie A giants, and the results have been positive for the MLS side

Sebastian Giovinco has taken MLS by storm since joining Toronto FC over two years ago, and he can thank Juventus for his success.

Having been brought up through Juventus' academy, Giovinco says he has brought the "mentality" of the Italian club to Toronto.

And the results have been noticeable, with TFC currently leading the Supporters' Shield race with 13 wins, eight draws and only three losses this season.

"In Juventus you learn to win," Giovinco told reporters. "Now I try to put this mentality here.”

Giovinco was named the league's MVP during his first season in Toronto, as he set the MLS mark for points in a season with 22 goals and 16 assists in 2015.

The Italy international's numbers dropped a bit during the regular season last year (17 goals, 15 assists), but he helped guide the club to its first-ever MLS Cup final, where they lost to Seattle.

“I want to be the best," Giovinco said. "If you score, if you assist, if you win, you are the best. If not, no.”