Girardi says 'good pitching' cause for Yankees' offensive struggles

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi gave credit to the Houston Astros after his team fell to a 2-1 loss in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa plated Jose Altuve with a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning, even though it appeared the Yankees had Altuve beat at the plate.

"We had a shot at home. The ball short hopped [Gary Sanchez], and he wasn't able to come up with it. If he comes up with it, it's an out," Girardi said after the game.

"He wasn't able to come up with it, just he did his best and wasn't able to come up with it.

"And I just wanted to make sure that there was no interference. I didn't see any interference at second. It was a pop-up slide, that's legal. You're kind of hoping."

A 2-0 hole is nothing new for the Yankees, having just advanced from the American League Division Series after winning three straight against the Cleveland Indians.

But Girardi acknowledged that Saturday's loss stung a bit.

"It's a tough loss. It's not like we haven't been here before, though. And my message to our team is, 'Hey, let's go home, win one at home and let's see what happens,'" Girardi said.

"But these are two tough losses, we lose two games 2-1 in this series and, you know, let's get prepared for Monday and here we go."

The Yankees struck out 14 times in game one, and Justin Verlander struck out 13 batters in a complete game Saturday.

Despite the lack of offense, Girardi does not plan on changing the lineup.

"I'm going to stick with the same lineup because things can turn really quickly," Girardi said.

"There's a lot of guys that struggle in the postseason. That's just what it is. If you just start moving people around trying to play a hot hand, it doesn't necessarily work. They will have a day off tomorrow and they will get back on track.

"I think they're seeing a lot of good pitching, they're making pitches on these kids. And maybe are they trying a little bit too hard? Yeah, of course. But I think everyone out there's probably trying a little bit too hard."