Girardi unsure of Yankees future after Astros loss

Joe Girardi is excited about the future of the New York Yankees, but does not know if he is part of that future.

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi does not know if he will still be at the franchise next season following Saturday's game-seven loss in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees were shut out 4-0 by the Houston Astros, who advanced to the MLB World Series where they will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Less than an hour after suffering a 4-3 series defeat, Girardi fielded questions about his future.

"I love what I do," Girardi, who has been the Yankees manager since 2008, told reporters.

"I've always said, the first thing that I do is I always talk to my family first. They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. It's not just what you want out of life. It's everyone buying in.

"So I'll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and see where they're at and what they're thinking. And then we'll see what the Yankees are thinking.

"That's not my concern right now. I've had 10 great years here. I feel extremely blessed. God has been good to me. And we'll see what the future holds."

Girardi was on the hot seat during a slump, but the Yankees responded to claim the top wildcard spot and then ousted the red-hot Cleveland Indians in the AL Divisional Series.

"I know people are going to talk about how we didn't win many games on the road," Girardi said.

"There were some other teams that haven't won many games on the road, either. We just happened to run into a very good team that just beat us."

Girardi is 910-710 over 10 seasons as the Yankees manager and the team matched his regular-season average with 91 victories this campaign.

He led the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, when the New York team won 103 games.

The Yankees have declined since, until this year with an influx of young talent like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird that has Girardi excited for the team's future.