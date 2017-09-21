Girl injured by Yankee Stadium foul ball 'doing alright,' father says

The Twins' Brian Dozier has called for mandatory protective netting at all baseball venues after a Yankee Stadium foul ball hit a young fan.

The two-year-old girl struck in the face by a foul ball during Wednesday's Yankees-Twins game at Yankee Stadium was hospitalized overnight for observation but is expected to recover, WABC-TV reported on Thursday.

"She's doing alright, just keep her in your thoughts," the victim's father told the TV station.

The young girl, sitting down the third-base line and up behind the Twins' dugout, was hit by a 105mph liner off the bat of the Yankees' Todd Frazier.

Players from both teams as well as umpires appeared distraught as the youngster was tended to and eventually carried from the stands.

Yankees veteran Matt Holliday was seen brushing tears from his cheeks while appearing to gesture about a protective netting. Frazier knelt and bowed his head.

He, too, appeared particularly upset by the incident.

After the game, Frazier and Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius both said the netting at Yankee Stadium should be extended. Twins All-Star Brian Dozier took it one step further, calling for mandatory protective netting at every MLB park.

"Either, one - you don't bring kids down there. Or number two - every stadium needs to have nets," an emotional Dozier told reporters. "That's it. I don't care about the damn view of a fan or what. It's all about safety. I still have a knot in my stomach. I don't know if you guys saw it, but I hope the kid's OK. We need nets. Or don't put kids down there."

The Yankees have thus far resisted extending their netting to the foul poles, but, according to the New York Times, they were "seriously exploring" a plan to extend the netting after a foul ball hit by slugger Aaron Judge struck a fan in the head in July.

"It's all up to the owners. I don't want to get ahead of myself and say the wrong thing," Dozier said. "But we're definitely trying to get everybody to do it. I know — Target Field being the closest to home plate, so we put up a little rule that a certain amount of distance you gotta have one. But I say put them all down, all the way down."

MLB mandated before the 2016 season that teams extend protective netting at least to the far ends of dugouts.