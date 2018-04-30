Giro-Tour double too good to turn down - Froome

Chris Froome says the chance to complete cycling's triple crown at the Giro d'Italia was too good an opportunity to turn down, despite not initially wanting to compete in 2018's opening Grand Tour event.

The Team Sky rider claimed an impressive Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double in 2017, moving him onto five Grand Tour victories in five years.

All that is left for Froome to join the likes of Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault in winning all the major races is the Giro – an event he will return to for the third time, starting on Friday.

Froome's preparations have been distracted by a UCI investigation into an adverse analytical finding for salbutamol from the Vuelta.

However, he has been cleared to keep racing while the case continues and that enables him to take the Giro start line in Jerusalem.

It was not an initial target for the 32-year-old, though, but became one he could not pass up.

"Initially when the team asked me about the Giro, my initial reaction was no," he told 'Road to the Giro', a Team Sky documentary.

"I really wanted to focus on doing a fifth Tour de France, in my mind it had been the goal all along to get to that point.

"I've seen so many riders go for the Giro and then come to Tour just on their hands and knees. I didn't want to be in that kind of position.

"There is an element of risk involved in targeting the Giro-Tour but I think I would regret it for the rest of my life if I didn't give it a go."

Froome – who has covered 2,407 kilometres in 2018 - added: "I've got to try and reach my peak form quite a bit earlier to be ready for the Giro d'Italia.

"Obviously, the last four years where I've won the Tour de France I've had a very similar build-up and a progression towards the Tour.

"This year is a completely different approach and it's actually quite a lot of added motivation for me going for the Giro this year."