Girona vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona will make the short trip to Girona for a Catalan derby between two clubs with many links on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have become heavily involved with Girona, who were playing in the fourth tier of Spanish football as recently as the 2006-07 season.
This is their first season ever in the top flight and they have collected five points from their first five games.
|Game
|Girona vs Barcelona
|Date
|Saturday, September 23
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports Connect
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Girona players
|Goalkeepers
|Iraizoz, Bono
|Defenders
|Espinosa, Mojica, Ramalho, Alcala, Juanpe, Muniesa, Planas, Maffeo
|Midfielders
|Granell, Pons, Portu, Amagat, Benitez, Douglas, Timor, Boulaya, A. Garcia, B. Garcia
|Forwards
|Stuani, Olunga, Moreno, Kayode
Girona will be missing former Barcelona defender Marc Muniesa, who is injured.
Potential starting XI: Iraizoz; Juanpe, Alcala, Espinosa; Maffeo, Pons, Granell, Mojica; Kayode, Stuani, B. Garcia.
|Position
|Barcelona players
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes
|Forwards
|L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer
Barca are missing Ousmane Dembele, who is unlikely to play again this year, as well as Rafinha.
Andres Iniesta could be rested with a view to starting the Champions League meeting against Sporting in midweek.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Paulinho; Deulofeu, Messi, L. Suarez.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Barca are 1/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Girona priced at 10/1 and the draw available at 5/1.
GAME PREVIEW
Girona fit into Manchester City's increasingly wide network of football clubs across the world and have five players on loan from their parent club this season.
The reach of the City Football Group - founded by City owner Sheikh Mansour - now extends from Australia to the United States and also includes Spain, Japan and Uruguay.
The City Football Group owns 44.3% of Girona, who are looking to surpass Espanyol as Barcelona's biggest rivals in Catalonia.
What makes the situation even more interesting, though, is that City's pursuit of a club in the region appears to be related to their manager, Pep Guardiola, who oversaw the most successful spell in Barca's history.
Pep's brother, Pere, also owns 44.3% of Girona, putting the Guardiolas and their benefactors from Abu Dhabi on equal footing.
Whether Girona are simply a development tool for City's young players or a project that Pep could become directly involved with himself when his time at the Etihad Stadium ends will be fascinating to watch.