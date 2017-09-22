Girona vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona will make the short trip to Girona for a Catalan derby between two clubs with many links on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have become heavily involved with Girona, who were playing in the fourth tier of Spanish football as recently as the 2006-07 season.

Barcelona 6/4 to beat by -2

This is their first season ever in the top flight and they have collected five points from their first five games.

Game Girona vs Barcelona Date Saturday, September 23 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Denis Suarez Barcelona

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Girona players Goalkeepers Iraizoz, Bono Defenders Espinosa, Mojica, Ramalho, Alcala, Juanpe, Muniesa, Planas, Maffeo Midfielders Granell, Pons, Portu, Amagat, Benitez, Douglas, Timor, Boulaya, A. Garcia, B. Garcia Forwards Stuani, Olunga, Moreno, Kayode

Girona will be missing former Barcelona defender Marc Muniesa, who is injured.

Potential starting XI: Iraizoz; Juanpe, Alcala, Espinosa; Maffeo, Pons, Granell, Mojica; Kayode, Stuani, B. Garcia.

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Deulofeu, Alcacer

Barca are missing Ousmane Dembele, who is unlikely to play again this year, as well as Rafinha.

Andres Iniesta could be rested with a view to starting the Champions League meeting against Sporting in midweek.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Paulinho; Deulofeu, Messi, L. Suarez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Ernesto Valverde Barcelona

Barca are 1/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Girona priced at 10/1 and the draw available at 5/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Girona

