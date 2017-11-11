Giroud: I've sent a message of support to Evra

Olivier Giroud has revealed that he has sent a message of support to disgraced former France team-mate Patrice Evra.

The former Manchester United and Juventus left-back has been banned from all UEFA competition until June 30, 2018 after he kicked a supporter in the head prior to his Marseille side’s 1-0 defeat against Vitoria in the Europa League on November 2.

OM also took action against the veteran, releasing him from his contract at Stade Velodrome.

While it may spell the end of the 36-year-old’s distinguished career, Arsenal forward Giroud hopes that does not prove to be the case for a figure who was popular among the France dressing room since he debuted in 2004.

Patrice Evra Olivier GIroud France More

“I hope that he can bounce back,” the striker said after netting in his country’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday.