Giroud marks 50th Emirates goal for Arsenal in spectacular Leicester comeback

Olivier Giroud proved Arsenal's super sub on the opening day of the Premier League season and marked a milestone for the north London club in the process.

The Emirates Stadium faithful witnessed a candidate for match of the season on Friday, as Arsenal battled past Leicester City in a 4-3 thriller.

Giroud started the encounter on the bench, and barely had time to make himself comfortable before Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in the first minute.

The Frenchman, however, was finally thrown into action 67 minutes gone and the Gunners trailing 3-2. He netted the winner after fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey had equalised past the hapless Kasper Schmeichel.

His goal, moreover, was the 50th time he has netted in front of Arsenal's fans at the Emirates Stadium.

50 - Olivier Giroud has scored his 50th goal for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (all comps). Timing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 11 de agosto de 2017

Lacazette looks set to establish himself as Arsene Wenger's first choice up front, leading many to speculate an exit for Giroud.

Arsenal though would surely love him to stick around given his fantastic impact off the bench.

Giroud has scored seven Premier League goals as a substitute since August 2016, three more than any other player in the division.

And his latest strike has helped the Gunners start the season on a positive note when it looked like disaster was looming for Wenger and his charges.