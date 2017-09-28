Giroud scores 100th goal for Arsenal

Olivier Giroud has scored his 100th goal for Arsenal against BATE Borisov on Thursday, becoming the 19th player in club history to hit the milestone.

The 30-year-old French striker converted a 49th-minute penalty to hand the Gunners a 4-1 lead in Belarus, giving him a century goals in 238 matches in all competitions since joining the club from Montpellier in 2012.

Giroud is the 12th-fastest Arsenal player to score 100 goals, besting Robin van Persie by one match.

Olivier Giroud 100 Arsenal goals GFX More

It was Giroud's second goal in nine appearances this campaign having been kept out of the regular starting XI by Alexandre Lacazette.

He rejected the opportunity to leave the club for Everton over the summer but continues to find opportunities hard to come by.