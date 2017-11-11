Given urges Ireland to use the 'feel-good factor' from Wales win in playoffs

Shay Given is urging Ireland to capitalise on their momentum-boosting win against Wales in the upcoming World Cup 2018 playoff matches against Denmark.

Martin O’Neill’s side travel to Copenhagen for the first leg on Saturday night after securing their place in the playoffs courtesy of James McClean’s solitary strike against the Welsh in Cardiff last month.

Ireland’s most-capped goalkeeper believes that a similar result against Denmark would set the team up nicely ahead of the second leg in Dublin next Tuesday.

“I think they’ve got to take the feel-good factor from the Welsh game which was only a few weeks ago,” Given told Goal.

“They went away to Wales and got a fantastic victory. If they can do that in Denmark - get a 1-0 in Denmark - and bring it back to Dublin that would be a great result to hopefully get the job done there.”

Given is well experienced in these kinds of scenarios having kept goal for the Boys in Green in playoff games ahead of World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2010 as well as for the European Championships in 2012.

Ireland have had a mixed record in playoffs down throughout the years and the 41-year-old admits nerves will be jangling in the Irish camp.

