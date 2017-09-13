Gladwin Shitolo set for Orlando Pirates return against Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates will reportedly be boosted by Gladwin Shitolo's return ahead of their clash with Maritzburg United.
The defender-come-midfielder missed Pirates' 1-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town in a PSL encounter at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers will now take on the Team of Choice at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in a league match on Friday.
According to the latest reports, Shitolo missed the match due to a minor injury and he's now expected to feature for Bucs against Maritzburg.
The 28-year-old player started Pirates' first two league matches against Chippa United and Baroka FC in central defence last month.
New Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has given Shitolo a chance to establish himself at the Soweto giants this season.
The strong tackling player made only five league appearances during Bucs' disastrous 2016/17 campaign.
Shitolo joined the Buccaneers prior to the 2014/15 season from National First Division (NFD) outfit Jomo Cosmos.
He has had spells with Platinum Stars and Lamontville Golden Arrows on loan from Pirates.