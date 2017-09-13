Gladwin Shitolo set for Orlando Pirates return against Maritzburg United

The former South African youth international produced two soild performances for the Buccaneers against the Chilli Boys and Bakgaga

Orlando Pirates will reportedly be boosted by Gladwin Shitolo's return ahead of their clash with Maritzburg United.

The defender-come-midfielder missed Pirates' 1-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town in a PSL encounter at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers will now take on the Team of Choice at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in a league match on Friday.

According to the latest reports, Shitolo missed the match due to a minor injury and he's now expected to feature for Bucs against Maritzburg.

The 28-year-old player started Pirates' first two league matches against Chippa United and Baroka FC in central defence last month.

New Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has given Shitolo a chance to establish himself at the Soweto giants this season.

The strong tackling player made only five league appearances during Bucs' disastrous 2016/17 campaign.

Shitolo joined the Buccaneers prior to the 2014/15 season from National First Division (NFD) outfit Jomo Cosmos.

He has had spells with Platinum Stars and Lamontville Golden Arrows on loan from Pirates.

