Glasgow 18 Leinster 34: Warriors left with mountain to climb to survive brutal Champions Cup pool
The secret is out: Glasgow have a fatal flaw, the rugby equivalent of a glass jaw. And today Leinster’s forwards battered away at that weakness, probing Glasgow’s set-piece vulnerability and ruthlessly exposing their hosts’ inability to withstand sheer brawn. In the process they inflicted an unusually heavy Warriors home defeat and left them needing a minor miracle to claw their way out of this ferociously tough Champions Cup pool.
Two years ago Glasgow were bullied and bossed in Europe by Racing and Northampton, and this season history has repeated itself in Europe to the ruination of Dave Rennie’s men. Last week the Warriors were comprehensively outmuscled by Exeter’s forwards, who scored three tries from close range, and today it was the turn of Leinster’s big men to deliver a power surge which has left Glasgow free to concentrate on the Pro14.
“We’re very disappointed and the changing room is pretty solemn, as you can imagine,” said Rennie. “We got outmuscled today and were beaten by a better side. They won the collisions, got better go-forward when they carried and managed to slow out ball down when we carried. We made too many errors, and lost the penalty count 10-5, and a lot of the good defence from past weeks was missing today. By the end of the game we were chasing the game too much. We’re confident we’ll bounce back from this but we’ve got some hard lessons to learn. ”
Rennie was right to point out that at times Glasgow were scintillating. Their two tries were works of art, the first coming after 16 minutes when Stuart Hogg went over after a sumptuous wraparound and beautifully judged grubber kick by Finn Russell gave the Warriors an early 10-3 lead. Their second try, soon after the break, when Tommy Seymour went over in the corner after a seemingly never-ending succession of stunning offloads, showed what Glasgow could do if allowed to.
Yet for the rest of the match the Glasgow machine misfired disastrously. That was sometimes down to unforced operator error, such as when Hogg piled pressure onto his own side with a 75-metre clearance kick from inside his own 22 which rolled dead and brought play right back into the Warriors red zone. But even more often the Warriors’ missed tackles, dropped passes, silly penalties (six of them in the first half alone) and knock-ons were the result of the relentless pressure applied by a Leinster pack which had clearly studied the footage from Sandy Park and absorbed the lessons.
The pattern of the game was set as early as the opening seconds when under no pressure Ali Price’s box kick went straight into touch and from a lineout just outside Glasgow’s 22. From there Leinster set up a driving maul which eventually had to be illegally dragged down by home skipper Ryan Wilson, Sexton kicking the penalty.
From then on, every passage of play confirmed the suspicion that Glasgow’s forward vulnerability would be their downfall. They lost the first lineout when George Turner overthrew by a country mile, and the second scrum resulted in a penalty to Leinster. The visitors’ first try came from Hogg’s wayward clearance, which gave Leinster a lineout in Glasgow’s 22 from which their forwards trundled over, loosehead Cian Healy barging his way over from close-quarters.
The two decisive Leinster tries came either side of half-time, the first a classic illustration of the prism through which Leinster viewed this confrontation. Hogg had just missed a long-range penalty and with the first 40 minutes up, Leinster won a scrum penalty and instead of taking an easy three points kicked to the corner. They won the lineout and drove a maul almost 30 metres for Healy to claim his second try with a superbly controlled drive.
However, no passage of play illustrated Glasgow’s shortcomings more clearly than that right at the beginning of the second half which resulted in Sexton’s try. Glasgow’s forwards had been battering away in the Leinster 22 without ever really looking like getting over the line, but when Leinster turned the ball over the Irishmen swept upfield, forwards and backs working in tandem, with scrum-half Luke McGrath’s superb break taking them to within yards of Glasgow’s line. After a couple of surges from Leinster’s forwards had sucked in the cover defence the ball was spun out to Sexton, who performed a perfectly executed scissors off the charging second row Scott Vardy to go over under the posts completely untouched.
Glasgow had their moments, but their forwards were under such pressure that they looked like a side trying to score off every scrap of possession. As Rennie admitted, that desperation led them to throw passes that weren’t on, and attempt fifty-fifty offloads that a more confident side would never contemplate. Rushed, harried and starved of the sort of go-forward up front that gave Leinster’s cossetted halfbacks time and space, Glasgow’s options and execution became increasingly ragged.
The Warriors did well to draw back to 18-24 with Seymour’s try and a Russell penalty, but Leinster dominated the final 15 minutes, Sexton kicking a penalty after Horne tackled him without the ball. The coup de grace came when Noel Reid waltzed past four would-be tacklers to go under the posts as Glasgow’s wheels finally came off.