Glasgow 18 Leinster 34: Warriors left with mountain to climb to survive brutal Champions Cup pool

The secret is out: Glasgow have a fatal flaw, the rugby equivalent of a glass jaw. And today Leinster’s forwards battered away at that weakness, probing Glasgow’s set-piece vulnerability and ruthlessly exposing their hosts’ inability to withstand sheer brawn. In the process they inflicted an unusually heavy Warriors home defeat and left them needing a minor miracle to claw their way out of this ferociously tough Champions Cup pool.

Two years ago Glasgow were bullied and bossed in Europe by Racing and Northampton, and this season history has repeated itself in Europe to the ruination of Dave Rennie’s men. Last week the Warriors were comprehensively outmuscled by Exeter’s forwards, who scored three tries from close range, and today it was the turn of Leinster’s big men to deliver a power surge which has left Glasgow free to concentrate on the Pro14.

“We’re very disappointed and the changing room is pretty solemn, as you can imagine,” said Rennie. “We got outmuscled today and were beaten by a better side. They won the collisions, got better go-forward when they carried and managed to slow out ball down when we carried. We made too many errors, and lost the penalty count 10-5, and a lot of the good defence from past weeks was missing today. By the end of the game we were chasing the game too much. We’re confident we’ll bounce back from this but we’ve got some hard lessons to learn. ”

Rennie was right to point out that at times Glasgow were scintillating. Their two tries were works of art, the first coming after 16 minutes when Stuart Hogg went over after a sumptuous wraparound and beautifully judged grubber kick by Finn Russell gave the Warriors an early 10-3 lead. Their second try, soon after the break, when Tommy Seymour went over in the corner after a seemingly never-ending succession of stunning offloads, showed what Glasgow could do if allowed to.