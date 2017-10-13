Glasgow confident of causing a shock at Exeter Chiefs

Dave Rennie will be hoping that history does not repeat itself when Glasgow begin their Champions Cup campaign with a daunting trip to Exeter to take on the Chiefs on Saturday. The last time the Warriors travelled south to face the English champions in this competition was just over six months ago when they arrived at Allianz Park to face Saracens in the first quarter-final in Scotstoun club’s history, only to be comprehensively beaten 38-13 as the English champions became only the second team to retain European club rugby’s premier title.

Last year Glasgow’s league form was patchy but they had performed wonders in Europe, their final pool match a record 43-0 shellacking of Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. This time, their league form is far superior to last season’s final campaign under Gregor Townsend, with Rennie’s men the only unbeaten side in the Pro 14 and the only team to have bested the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

While the Kiwi was at pains to emphasise just how difficult it will be to come through a ferociously competitive pool – which contains not only the English champions, but also Vern Cotter’s big-spending Montpellier and multiple European Cup-winners Leinster – he believes Glasgow can surprise the Chiefs at Sandy Park.

"We haven’t even talked about Saracens last year,” said Rennie. “There are so many new players who weren’t part of that experience. We focus more on what we’ve done over the last six weeks and what we have to do better, and the fact the intensity will go up a couple of notches against an impressive Exeter side, and we’re excited by that.

“Exeter are an impressive team and an impressive club that I have watched from afar. Their talent identification and talent programme has been outstanding and they have come a long way in the last four or five years. Watching them play they put a wall in front of you every time defensively. They can kick the ball and go through the phases. We will have to defend really well and slow their ball down a bit. When we attack we are looking to find space in their wall.”