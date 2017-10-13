Glasgow confident of causing a shock at Exeter Chiefs
Dave Rennie will be hoping that history does not repeat itself when Glasgow begin their Champions Cup campaign with a daunting trip to Exeter to take on the Chiefs on Saturday. The last time the Warriors travelled south to face the English champions in this competition was just over six months ago when they arrived at Allianz Park to face Saracens in the first quarter-final in Scotstoun club’s history, only to be comprehensively beaten 38-13 as the English champions became only the second team to retain European club rugby’s premier title.
Last year Glasgow’s league form was patchy but they had performed wonders in Europe, their final pool match a record 43-0 shellacking of Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. This time, their league form is far superior to last season’s final campaign under Gregor Townsend, with Rennie’s men the only unbeaten side in the Pro 14 and the only team to have bested the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.
While the Kiwi was at pains to emphasise just how difficult it will be to come through a ferociously competitive pool – which contains not only the English champions, but also Vern Cotter’s big-spending Montpellier and multiple European Cup-winners Leinster – he believes Glasgow can surprise the Chiefs at Sandy Park.
"We haven’t even talked about Saracens last year,” said Rennie. “There are so many new players who weren’t part of that experience. We focus more on what we’ve done over the last six weeks and what we have to do better, and the fact the intensity will go up a couple of notches against an impressive Exeter side, and we’re excited by that.
“Exeter are an impressive team and an impressive club that I have watched from afar. Their talent identification and talent programme has been outstanding and they have come a long way in the last four or five years. Watching them play they put a wall in front of you every time defensively. They can kick the ball and go through the phases. We will have to defend really well and slow their ball down a bit. When we attack we are looking to find space in their wall.”
Rennie describes this game as comfortably the biggest challenge he has faced in his time with Glasgow, particularly as the Warriors go into this match shorn of Stuart Hogg, Alex Dunbar and Oli Kebble. He is aware that Exeter will challenge Glasgow up front, especially in the set-piece where the Warriors’ line-out has performed fitfully but more significantly in the scrum, where they were shunted backwards by the Cheetahs last week.
With the Chiefs’ rolling maul a potent weapon, especially from the line-out, and speedy No 8 Sam Simmonds and man mountain blindside Don Armand providing go-forward if they can secure front-foot ball, the main battleground looks likely to be up front.
“Scrum wise we have a young pack and expect Exeter to challenge us there,” Rennie said. “Exeter play a positive brand of footy and, opposed to kicking for goal, they will try and put you in a corner so we can’t give away soft penalties.
“Set-piece is going to be massive, but they are also a team that will express themselves and play, a team that can hang on to the ball for a huge amount of phases and apply pressure.
“We’ll have to play well and defend really well, and if we can do that, we’re in with a shout.
“But they’re an impressive side. Guys like Henry Slade in midfield are a big part of their success, while Simmonds is a hell of player, not a massive man but great footwork and explosive. They’re going to ask questions of us, we’re aware of that and we’ll steel up.”
Edinburgh, who also travel south in European competition, appear to be using Saturday afternoon’s game at London Irish in the second tier Challenge Cup competition as a chance to rest several key players suffering from niggles.
“I’m lust making sure that everybody’s getting good game time,” said Cockerill. ”We’re keeping everybody fresh and creating competition within the squad.”