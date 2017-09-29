Glasgow maintain 100 per cent record, Cheetahs down Ospreys

Treviso rallied in the second half but were the fifth team to be defeated by Glasgow Warriors in Pro14 this season.

Glasgow Warriors withstood a late push from Benetton Treviso to retain their 100 percent record in Pro14, while Cheetahs recorded a third successive victory at home to Ospreys.

Richard Cockerill's side made it five wins from as many matches by beating Treviso 37-21, Brandon Thomson's 71st-minute penalty and Sam Johnson's try putting the result beyond doubt.

Glasgow led 17-9 at the break thanks to scores from Tommy Seymour and Rob Harley – Peter Horne converting both and adding a penalty.

Marty Banks kept Treviso in reach with a trio of three-pointers in the first half but, with Angelo Esposito in the sin bin, Horne sent over a third penalty before adding the extras to a try of his own.

Marco Lazzaroni and Federico Ruzza helped put the Italian side in the hunt for a first win of the season with 12 minutes remaining, but Thomson and Johnson quelled any chance of an upset.

Torsten van Jaarsveld and Makazole Mapimpi scored doubles as the Cheetahs ran out 44-25 winners against Ospreys.

The visitors were without hooker Sam Baldwin, who was ruled out of the match after being bitten on the hand by a lion on Wednesday.

Connacht fell to a third defeat in succession as they were beaten 36-27 by reigning champions Scarlets, while Leinster kept Edinburgh off the board in the second half to clinch a 21-13 triumph.