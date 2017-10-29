Glenn Murray denies Southampton back-to-back victories as Brighton earn draw

A third goal in two games from Glenn Murray denied Southampton back to back victories for the first time this season and reinforced the sense Brighton are quickly consolidating their position in the Premier League.

Murray, who had scored twice in last Friday’s impressive 3-0 victory at West Ham United, headed home in the 51st minute to cancel out Steve Davis’s early opening goal. It was a deserved equaliser and while both managers will be concerned neither side did enough to claim three points, Brighton’s Chris Hughton can be satisfied his newly-promoted team now lie eleventh, two places and one point behind Southampton.

While Hughton understandably kept faith with the line-up that started at the London Stadium, opposite number Mauricio Pellegrino made three changes with Sofiane Boufal promoted to the Southampton starting line-up following his stunning goal that secured victory against West Bromwich Albion.

The Morocco international has been frustrated at his lack of starting opportunities and wasted little time in making an impact, drawing a foul from Dale Stephens to set up the free-kick that led to the sixth minute opening goal. Jack Ward-Prowse curled the dead ball over the Brighton wall and against the post and, with Albion slow to react, Davis pounced to head home from close range.

