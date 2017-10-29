Glenn Murray denies Southampton back-to-back victories as Brighton earn draw
A third goal in two games from Glenn Murray denied Southampton back to back victories for the first time this season and reinforced the sense Brighton are quickly consolidating their position in the Premier League.
Murray, who had scored twice in last Friday’s impressive 3-0 victory at West Ham United, headed home in the 51st minute to cancel out Steve Davis’s early opening goal. It was a deserved equaliser and while both managers will be concerned neither side did enough to claim three points, Brighton’s Chris Hughton can be satisfied his newly-promoted team now lie eleventh, two places and one point behind Southampton.
While Hughton understandably kept faith with the line-up that started at the London Stadium, opposite number Mauricio Pellegrino made three changes with Sofiane Boufal promoted to the Southampton starting line-up following his stunning goal that secured victory against West Bromwich Albion.
The Morocco international has been frustrated at his lack of starting opportunities and wasted little time in making an impact, drawing a foul from Dale Stephens to set up the free-kick that led to the sixth minute opening goal. Jack Ward-Prowse curled the dead ball over the Brighton wall and against the post and, with Albion slow to react, Davis pounced to head home from close range.
The goal reflected the early balance of play with Brighton unable to recover the momentum they developed at the London Stadium nine days previously. When they did begin to assert themselves, they failed to translate possession into meaningful opportunities, ensuring Fraser Forster, the Southampton keeper, remained untested for much of the first half.
Pellegrino’s side were happy to sit back and allow Brighton to play in front of them but when they press forward, their attacking moves carried a greater sense of purpose and it took a deflection to prevent Dusan Tadic adding to the tally with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after a neat build-up involving Boufal on the right
Finally, though, a sense of urgency was introduced into Brighton’s play in the final minutes of the half with Izquierdo and Anthony Knockaert both delivering crosses that deserved to be met with better finishes. First Izquierdo’s deep ball found Knockaert at the far post who could only volley the ball back across the face of goal. A second ball in again found Knockaert who this time delivered his own cross to Shane Duffy at the far post but the centre-back was unable to keep his header down and the opportunity was wasted.
As dull as the opening period had been, Southampton had cause to be satisfied at the way they had defended their early lead and their response at the start of the second period reflected the visitors’ growing confidence.
It was Brighton, though, who provided the second goal six minutes after the restart when their efforts on the right hand flank were finally rewarded. Knockaert moved inside to a central area to collect a pass before working the ball out to Pascal Gross who sent a looping cross towards Murray at the far post where the striker easily out-jumped Cedric and directed a header into the angle of the goal and beyond Forster’s unconvincing attempt to save.
The game briefly opened up with both sides creating chances without finding the finish required to claim victory. Lewis Dunk’s block deflected Manolo Gabbiadini’s first time shot over the bar after a good move down the Southampton left involving Ryan Bertrand shortly before Virgil van Dijk’s prevented Izquierdo’s shot reaching Forster.
Brighton (4-4-2): Ryan 7; Saltor 6, Duffy 9, Dunk 8, Bong 7; Knockaert 8, Stephens 5, Propper 7, Izquierdo 6 (March 86); Gross 7 (Brown 83), Murray 7.
Subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, March, Schelotto, Suttner.
Southampton (4-1-4-1): Forster 6; Soares 6, Van Dijk 8, Hoedt 7, Bertrand 7; Romeu 8; Tadic 6 (Long 83), Ward-Prowse 6 (Hojbjerg 83), Davis 7, Boufal 6 (Redmond 72,6); Gabbiadini 6.
Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Stephens, McQueen.
Referee: Neil Swarbrick 7