Glenn Murray feels his Brighton goals would get more credit with a 'fancy French name'

Glenn Murray is clear about what he is. “I’m an out-and-out striker,” he says. “It’s my job to hold the ball up, to get in the box and to score goals. And, yes, I keep count.” Four Premier League goals after his return to fitness, and four in four games, have helped Brighton to ninth place in their first Premier League campaign as they prepare to face Manchester United away tomorrow.

It is interesting, though, to hear the way Murray classifies himself. Why does he use the term out-and-out striker? “I am what I am,” Murray explains. “I can’t change that. No, sometimes it seems unfashionable and I think it’s unfashionable for an Englishman to be like that but if you have a foreign name – someone like Olivier Giroud – he’s exactly what an archetypal English centre-forward is. He’s big, he’s strong, he holds the ball up, he gets in the box and scores headers and goals. Because he’s got a fancy French name he’s viewed differently to, say, a Troy Deeney.

“With me, and Troy, we’ve come through the divisions, and don’t get me wrong, everyone likes that story. But I think it’s also frowned upon, whereas I think there’s a lot of talent in the lower divisions who can score goals in the Premier League, given the opportunity. And who is the best striker in the Premier League? Harry Kane. And he’s done it. He was obviously at Tottenham during all of it but he went on loan to the lower leagues to learn his trade first.”

Murray has plied his trade. He has earned his spurs. He has always scored goals, and plenty of them. At outposts such as Barrow and Rochdale, but also in the Premier League, previously with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, although it was his frustration there that led him back to Brighton, first on loan and then permanently last January.