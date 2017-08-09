Glitz, glamour and razzmatazz: David Seaman on the Premier League revolution that shaped English football

As a player whose career spanned the closing years of the Old First Division and the opening decade of its brighter, shinier successor, David Seaman experienced first-hand the revolution that made English football what it is today. An influx of nimble-footed foreigners, increased TV coverage, new stadiums, glitz, glamour and, of course, rising transfer fees that, to this day, continue to surpass all realms of reason. Seaman saw it all - and thinks the sport is much better for it.

“It's now, I would say, the best league in the world by far,” he tells The Independent. “It's certainly the most competitive.

“It's just getting better and better. The standard is getting better and better, the speed of the game is a lot different, and the speed of the ball.

“It's a brand that's in demand.”

But when the Premier League first came into form, kicking off on August 15 in 1992, there was no guarantee of the head-spinning success it now enjoys. Its creation represented a gamble, but a much-needed one at that. By the early 1990s, English football was in crisis. Attendance figures were falling, the best players were moving abroad, and tragedies surrounding the game, in the form of fan violence and disasters such as Hillsborough and the Bradford Fire, alluded to a sport caught in its own past. Change was needed.

This would take time, though, and the Premier League’s nascent days were as much about hope and hype as they were about reality – something Seaman acknowledges.

“I suppose when the Premier League joined it just made it a lot more glamorous. There was a lot more hype, the dancing girls before games, fireworks and things like that.”

As a bastion of the old guard, did he ever turn his nose up to this new way of life? “No,” he laughs, “because you'd seen it before, you'd seen it in American football and all that. And it's just that razzmatazz! It's like ‘Yeah give it a go!' It was good!

'A whole new ball game' - The Premier League was launched in 1992 to much hype (Getty)

“I did an advert with my two eldest sons for the start of the Premier League, when it very first started - I'll never forget that. It was so funny. It was filmed in Richmond in this massive house and everybody thought it was mine… but there was no way I could afford that! So that's how I remember it.”

Twenty-five years on, the Premier League is as glitzy and hyperbolic as ever but the proof of its success is in the financial pudding: Sky and BT paid £5.14bn between them for three seasons’ worth of TV rights in 2015. Such a deal made the Premier League the richest and most lucrative football league in the world, and precipitated a stellar increase in transfer fees that is now seeing England’s biggest clubs spend more than £100m each summer.

Seaman in action for Arsenal during a Premier League clash against rivals Manchester United in February, 2001 (Getty)

